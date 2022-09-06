Morena (MP): Two groups of youths preparing for army recruitment were seen thrashing each other in a stadium in the Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday. A video of the incident has also surfaced in which a group of young men are chasing other youths with long sticks and thrashing them. The youth being thrashed are seen falling to the ground while trying to escape. The groups clashed on the running track.

A case was later lodged by police. Around four army aspirants were injured in the violence, which happened at the Bhimrao Ambedkar Stadium following a dispute over running. Soon after the incident, police reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital. Two of the injured were identified as Deepak Kanshana resident of Shivnagar, and Raman Kanshana resident of Siddha Nagar of the city.

The injured persons said they were going to drink water when they were attacked by the group.