Haridwar: Jitendra Narayan Tyagi previously known as Wasim Rizvi was arrested from Narcan Border last evening for his controversial speech in Dharam Sansad at Haridwar. Swami Yeti Narasimhanand has alleged that the administration has arrested Jitendra Narayan Tyagi under a conspiracy and there is a threat to the life of Jitendra Narayan Tyagi (Wasim Rizvi) in jail.

Meanwhile, Jail Superintendent Manoj Kumar Arya said that the jail is providing the facilities to Tyagi like any common prisoner. Jitendra Narayan Tyagi has got Y category security outside and it has also come to our knowledge that Tyagi has received many threats thus the safety of Jitendra Narayan Tyagi in the jail has been taken care off"

Manoj Kumar Arya said, "I would like to ensure that Jitendra Narayan Tyagi is not in any kind of danger in Haridwar district jail."

Meanwhile, the video of the arrest is becoming fiercely viral on social media today.

In the video, Swami Yeti Narasimhanand, an associate of Jitendra Narayan Tyagi alias Wasim Rizvi, is seen fighting with the police.

Swami Yeti Narasimhanand Giri was stopping the police, in the video, from arresting Waseem Rizvi. His tussle with the Haridwar police regarding the arrest is audible in the viral video.

They are asking the police the reason for the arrest in the video and are also opposing the arrest.

Meanwhile, police said, "according to the legal protocol, we have to arrest him. There are three cases registered against Tyagi in Haridwar Kotwali and he is the main accused in these cases."

Narasimhanand Giri further said, "Jitendra Narayan Tyagi has become a Hindu by trusting us."

