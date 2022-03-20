Chennai: A visually impaired youth from Tamil Nadu was allegedly assaulted by police officials for complaining about illegal liquor sale in his village.

In a video viral on social media, the visually impaired man identified as Shankar narrates how he was brought to the Viralimalai police station in Pudukkottai district in Tamil Nadu after he made a call on the police helpline number on March 15 to lodge a complaint over the sale of liquor near the school in the village. At the police station, Shankar was assaulted by four cops including a woman cop. According to Shankar, the cops tied his hands against a tree and beat him with a log. Shankar said he tried to speak to the woman cop, but she instead asked him if “he doesn’t have any other job to do”.

“I don’t know what they used to beat me with, but I understand they used a big log, they held my hands around the tree and beat me up,” he said. As per reports, Shankar made a call to the control room that people are selling illegal liquor near a school after which he was connected to the Viralimalai police through Pudukottai police. Viralimalai police is said to have traced Shankar's location and called him for “inquiry”.

Three of the erring cops were suspended on March 17 following a backlash over the incident. The trio has been reportedly booked and charged with wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt under Indian Penal Code and intentionally injuring a person with disability under sections of Rights of Persons with Disability Act.

