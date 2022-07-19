Hyderabad: A video of a goat purportedly crying while being sold by its owner during the recently celebrated Eid-ul-Adha has become viral on the Internet. In the 20-second odd video shared by several Twitter users, the goat purportedly being sold at a sacrificial animal market hugs the owner while crying like a human being making the owner equally emotional.

Also read: Watch: This Eid-ul-Adha, a 'special' goat in Chhattisgarh sells at Rs 70 lakh

Netizens were moved by the video which has been shot at an unknown location. "Even animals who can't speak have feelings and emotions. Despite not being able to speak, they love their owner dearly. When separated from the owner, their soul hurts," a Twitter user wrote while reacting to the video. “Tears ...Did you still sell her? I hope not," commented one of the users.

"I really cried after watching this video," said another. Muslims carry out sacrifices of animals on Eid-ul-Adha in memory of Prophet Ibrahim, who was about to sacrifice his own son in what turned out to be a trial from the Almighty as per the Islamic belief.