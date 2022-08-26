Uri (J&K): A video of Pakistani terrorists who were trying to infiltrate India has emerged. The three terrorists can be seen in the video which was recorded with electronic surveillance gadgets. The terrorists were neutralised by the Indian Army.

"These terrorists were detected by electronic surveillance gadgets after specific intelligence inputs were received. Three terrorists were eliminated by alert Army troops," Army officials said. The bodies of terrorists were recovered by the Indian Army personnel following a search in the area. A large stash of arms and ammunition including AK rifles and one Chinese M-16 rifle was also recovered.

Weach: Army eliminates Pak terrorists trying to infiltrate into India at Uri sector

"Army and Baramulla Police neutralised 3 infiltrators (FTs) near Madiyan Nanak post in Kamalkote sector of Uri. More details to follow," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. The PRO Defence (Srinagar) said that after receiving specific inputs from the intelligence agencies of the Army, the operation was launched.

"Consequently, on 24th Aug afternoon, multiple ambushes were laid to trap the infiltrators. Intensive electronic surveillance of the suspected area led to the detection of the attempt at 0700h on 25 Aug. Terrorists were hoping to use the cover of thick undergrowth, foliage and continuous rain and low clouds to infiltrate," said the Defence PRO.

The Army jawans established contact with the terrorists at around 08.45 am on August 25 in the forward areas of the Indian side of the LoC. A gun battle started between the two sides resulting in all the terrorists being killed. This is the fourth infiltration bid foiled by the Indian Army in the last three days at the LOC.