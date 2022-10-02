Hyderabad: Domestic violence is rampant in India with thousands of women suffering in silence, either for the fear of being shamed or for the sake of their children. A video shared on social media on Sunday showcases yet another example of how women suffer at the hands of abusive men and how children learn such offensive behaviour from their fathers.

In the video shared on Instagram by social media influencer Jitendra Sharma AKA 'Ted The Stoner' on Sunday, a woman is seen lighting musical candles on her young son's birthday. As she sings the Happy birthday song, a man, apparently her husband jumps in, slapping the woman hard on her face. Shocked, the woman asks what had happened. The man hit her because she apparently lit the birthday candles before he could join them in the video.

He then goes on to cut the cake with his son as if nothing had happened. Amid this, the woman tries to calmly explain why she lit the candles. The man again loses his temper and slaps the woman so hard that she falls off to the side.

Ironically, the young child watching his bully father also starts to hit his mother. The man then walks around, smashes his shoe on the cake, and hits the woman again, punching and slapping her hard in the face and in her stomach. The woman pleads in front of him asking him what she had done. She then blows off the candles shaking in fear.

Jitendra Sharma, who shared the video on Instagram, asked his followers to share it so that it "reaches the right people who might be able to help". Sharma identified the victim woman as Aisha and the abusive man in the video as Mohammad Mushtaq GK and said "he worked for some IT company in Bangalore".

"Domestic violence is way too common in India with a lot of victims not even coming out in the open fearing victim shaming or the loss of family reputation, which is ironic, but I have seen too many such cases and you can never really understand what the victim is going through unless you listen to their story," the social media influencer wrote in his post.

He said that Aisha "wants freedom from him, but he isn’t signing divorce papers." "The kid in this video sadly is just following his father’s behaviour. A kid can either grow up to be like his father or the complete opposite. This kid is growing up in an environment where he thinks it is okay to hit a female. This sickening environment in India needs to change," the post read.

"This video needs to get viral so that he gets punished for his cowardly actions. Let's see how much of a fighter this guy is when he faces guys twice his size in Tihar Jail. Aisha needs justice and this guy clearly belongs behind bars just like a majority of domestic abusers in India," Sharma wrote.

Several known personalities reacted to the video as it was beginning to get viral on the social media platform on Sunday. "Shivering after seeing this. I wish I was in that room. I’d beat the s*** out of this fellow thinking he’s tough. He has to be taken and this woman needs all love and support from us all!! And that child needs help asap, to not grow up becoming like his father!" commented Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam who is now based in Mumbai.

Bollywood singer Armaan Malik also reacted to the video: "This infuriates me, and watching that kid follow suit breaks my heart. this is where it all starts. at home."