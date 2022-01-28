Agra: A video in which popular Haryanvi singer-dancer and BJP leader Sapna Choudhary seeking votes for the BSP candidate went viral on social media. The video has created a ruckus in the BJP after making headlines on social media.

Haryana's Sapna Choudhary joined BJP in 2019 and the then state president of Delhi Manoj Tiwari had given membership to her. The viral video on social media is of 17 seconds. In which she is seeking votes for the BSP candidate.

In the video, she is appealing to vote for Nitin Verma, the BSP candidate from the Bah Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Due to this, the BJP is confused about Sapna Chaudhary as he is supporting the BSP candidate. Because in July 2019, Sapna Chaudhary had joined BJP in Delhi and till now Sapna has been seen praising BJP. Recently, a video of Sapna Chaudhary flouting the Covid guidelines in Agra went viral.



