New Delhi: A viral video of an argument between a passenger and a crew member of IndiGo airline has been circulating on social media. The incident occurred over passengers allegedly being provided limited food choices on the airline's Istanbul-Delhi flight.

"You Shut up. I am not your servant,": Air hostess tells passenger

In the video, the air hostess is seen engaging in a heated argument with the passenger (not visible in the video). The air hostess is seen telling the man, "You are pointing finger on me and yelling on me. My crew is crying because of you. Please try to understand, there's a cart, there are counted meals uplifted (on the plane). We can only serve what your boarding..."(sic)

But the passenger starts yelling while interrupting her, "Why are you yelling?" "Because you are yelling on us," (sic) the air hostess shoots back at him while raising her voice when a colleague intervenes and tries to calm both of them down but the air hostess and the passenger continue yelling at each other.

The air hostess continues, "I am so sorry sir but you cannot talk to the crew like that. I am peacefully listening to you with all due respect but you have to respect the crew as well." The passenger reverts "Where am I disrespecting you?" to which the air hostess replies, "Then why are you yelling on me and pointing fingers at me?" The passenger interrupts her, "Because you are yelling. Why are you yelling?"(sic)

Also read: UP: Girls fell ill after mid-day meal, school calls 'Tantrik'

As she further tries to explain the situation, the passenger interrupts her by telling her to shut up. The air hostess reverts back by raising her voice, "You Shut up. I am sorry you cannot talk to me like that." She further goes on to explain that she is just an employee doing her job, to which the passenger responds that she is just a servant.

She interrupts him and clarifies that she is an employee, "I am not your servant." The fight is seen to have abruptly ended as a colleague of the air hostess escorts her to the back of the plane.

IndiGo has released an official statement in response to the incident: "We are aware of the incident that took place on flight 6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on December 16, 2022. The issue was related to meals chosen by certain passengers travelling via a codeshare connection."

"IndiGo is cognizant of the needs of its customers and it is our constant endeavour to provide a courteous and hassle-free experience to our customers. We are looking into the incident and would like to assure that customers' comfort has always been our top priority," said the official statement.