Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer here attempted self-immolation at a police station when his soya bean crops suffered damage after spraying of insecticide. However, his immolation bid was foiled when his wife, children, and police intervened while he was attempting to set himself aflame. The injured, identified as Sheetal Rajak from MP's Sagar, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The incident took place in front of the Banda police station in the Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh. As per the preliminary information, Rajak had purchased insecticide from a local market which he sprinkled on his soya bean crop. But soon after, the crop became pale or yellowish resulting in wilting. Worried about the loss, Rajak went to the Banda police station to file the complaint on Monday.

The next day, he again visited the police station to know the outcome of his complaint. "But, it was alleged that police had told Sheetal Rajak that action would be initiated after the submission of an inquiry report conducted by the agriculture department," police sources said. Thereafter, Sheetal Rajak took the extreme step, though he was rescued due to the timely intervention of the police and his family.

Farmer's wife Nisha Rajak said, "On Monday, my husband and I went to Banda police station to lodge the complaint about damage to the soybean crop. The next day, he went there again, but alone this time. He purchased petrol on his way to the police station. Sensing some foul play, I along with my children followed him and reached the police station. We saw that he attempted to immolate himself there and rushed to protect him. He was thankfully saved."