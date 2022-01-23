New Delhi: Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for COVID-19. This is for the second time that Naidu has been infected with the virus.

"Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, tested COVID positive today. He has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week. He has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested," the Vice-President Secretariat tweeted.

It seems unlikely that he will participate in Republic Day celebrations on Wednesday.

India has reported 3,33,533 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, about 4,000 cases lesser than yesterday. At the same time, the country recorded 525 more deaths and 2,59,168 recoveries. Active cases in India now stands at 21,87,205 with a daily positivity rate of 17.78%.

(PTI)