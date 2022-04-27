Nellore (Andhra Pradesh): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Wednesday expressed serious concerns over the way media was exaggerating and sensationalising news, adding that the same was tantamount to misinforming the public.

Addressing a gathering after the inauguration of a 100 meter 10 KW FM operation at the All India Radio’s FM station at Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, Naidu said that the freedom of the press was indispensable in a democracy. The Vice President called upon the media to follow the values of ethical journalism and be responsible in their coverage of news. “At times, such misinformation can cause panic,” said the Vice President as he asked the media to stay closer to the truth and stay away from sensationalism.

Naidu’s remarks assume significance in the wake of the central government issuing a strong advisory to private news channels last week. The ministry of information and broadcasting warned private news channels against violating the Programme Code issued under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act of 1995. The Vice President, who is also Chairman of Rajya Sabha, said the media plays a vital role in educating the people on various issues and strengthening democracy.

Noting the widespread reach of the media in the digital age, the Vice President advised the media to reflect the realities of society and always remain wedded to cardinal principles of journalism. He said that there was a need for the media to introspect and self-regulate. He also suggested that people should encourage media organisations that follow honest and ethical journalism.

Reflecting on the falling standards in TV debates, the Vice President called for more meaningful and respectful discussions on important national issues. Reminding that India has 60 per cent rural population, he called upon all media organisations to focus more on the issues of rural India. Touching upon the rise of social media, he expressed his concern over the phenomenon of fake news and said that people should not forward unverified and unsubstantiated information to others.

