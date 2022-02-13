New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said that Sri Ramanujacharya's teachings of 'equality for all, welfare of all' must become the guiding light in the endeavour to build a 'New India'. Vice President's Secretariat in a statement informed that Naidu visited the 'Statue of Equality' in Hyderabad, a 216-feet tall statue of the 11th century Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya, who promoted the idea of equality before God and engendered many social reforms in his time.

The Vice President suggested that 'we must strive to build a more egalitarian and equitable post-pandemic economic order in line with the teachings of Bhagavad Ramanuja.' Calling upon the youth to take inspiration from Sri Ramanujacharya's life, the Vice President said they must become key partners in building a society free of discrimination. 'Let us rededicate ourselves to follow the path shown by Sri Ramanujacharya and strive to alleviate the suffering of humanity by following the great Sage's dictum - 'Serve All Beings as Service to God'', he added.

Praising Sri Ramanujacharya for his untiring efforts to end the disparities of caste, class and gender, Naidu said that even though the saint had lived over a thousand years ago, his vision for peace and harmony remains eternally relevant. He observed that his philosophy of Vishistadwaita argued that there is "no room for discriminating against people on the basis of caste and community."

The Vice President noted that Sri Ramanujacharya, through his message of Bhakti and love unified Indian society and nation. "With his great wisdom, sagacity and foresight, he synthesised seemingly opposite thoughts of Jnana and Bhakti, Dvaita and Advaita. As a social reformer and a spiritual leader, he left an indelible mark on society", Naidu observed. Highlighting schemes of the government such as the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, rural sanitation and other initiatives, Naidu said that all these programs are inspired by the philosophy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas' which resonates with Sri Ramanujacharya's teachings.

Referring to Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Naidu said that the need of the hour is to change the mindset of people and ensure that no girl is discriminated against. Noting the 'encouraging trend' of improved Sex Ratio at Birth by 19 points at National level from 2014-2021, the Vice President urged people to 'join the campaign for gender equality and turn it into a mass movement'.

On the occasion, the Vice President appreciated the efforts of Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram in conceptualising the statue and all those involved in the project. Chinna Jeeyar Swami, Dr J Rameswar Rao, Main Trustee, GV Bhaskar Rao, President, SRSB (Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi), C. Lakshman Rao, President, JIYA (Jeeyar Integrated Vedic Academy), K.V. Chowdary, President, Divya Saketham and others were present on the occasion.

(ANI)