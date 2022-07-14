New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made preparations for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). The entrance test will commence from July 15. Talking to ETV Bharat, Professor Yogesh Singh, the Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University, spoke about the admission process under the changed rules for undergraduate courses from this year.

Clearing an ambiguity about the entrance test and methodology, Singh said, "No need to worry about the entrance exam. There are some sample test papers available on the official website of NTA, which can be downloaded for preparation. The aspiring candidates can practice those sample papers. The examination for the Central University Common Entrance Test will be based on the syllabus of Class 12."

Delhi University V-C: Central universities entrance test will be based on Class 12 syllabus

"Although, there are several boards in the country and some slight differences will be found in everyone's curriculum. In view of this, some options have been given to the examinees," he said. More than 11 lakh candidates will be taking the entrance exam. More than four and a half lakh students have downloaded their admit cards so far.

Elaborating further, he said the result of the entrance examination will be out in the second or third week of August. After that, the counseling for admission in different universities will commence in the first week of September." Professor Singh further said, "Decision on how many rounds of counseling has not been taken. The admission process will be online and based on merit. The guidelines for admission under sports quota and extra-curricular activities would be issued soon."

The Delhi University Vice-Chancellor said that the institution is ready to welcome students. Altogether 43 Central Universities, 13 State Universities, 12 Deemed Universities, and 18 Private Universities in the country will participate in the Central University Common Entrance Test. The CUET UG will be conducted on July 15, 16, 19, and 20 and on August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10.