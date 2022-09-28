New Delhi: New Delhi Municipal Council vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of walking out amid the ongoing meeting of NDMC on Thursday.

Talking to ETV, Satish Upadhyay said, "When CM was asked a question by BJP leader Kuljit Chahal reffing to an RTI regarding the budget spent on education in Delhi, the CM remained silent for few minutes and then walked out without giving any answer.

It's not responsible behavior by the CM, as he should be answerable for the same. He keeps promoting Delhi's education model all around the country but when asked about the same he goes silent. The question is from Delhi only, not outside Delhi, and such questions keep getting asked."

Further, he told that decisions over solar policy, issues related to employees RR, and welfare policies for people were taken.

On the other side, NDMC member and BJP leader Kuljit Chahal also tweeted the incident and alleged the Chief Minister fled from the meeting. Kuljeet tweeted that "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had no answer in the meeting over his failed Delhi model."