Ahmedabad (Gujarat): The 'Vibrant Gujarat' Global Summit 2022 was postponed on Thursday by the state government due to the ongoing Covid-19 resurgence.

The summit, scheduled to be held from January 10 to 12, was supposed to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A delegation led by Sri Lanka Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa was also slated to attend the summit

The new dates of the two-day event will be decided soon.

The summit aims to attract both domestic and foreign investments by inviting business leaders, investors, heads of states, and other officials from across the world.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took a comprehensive review of the situation, keeping a close watch on the spread of Covid-19 and Omicron cases in the state.

Covid-19 continued to surge in Gujarat as the state added 3,350 new cases in 24 hours ending Wednesday evening. Active cases in the state have crossed 10,000. the state logged 50 more Omicron variant cases, the highest so far, taking the tally to 204.

