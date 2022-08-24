Hyderabad: Tensions grip the streets of Hyderabad, where massive protests have erupted over suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader T Raja Singh‘s controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad. Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad has also joined the ongoing row as VHP's national spokesperson Vinod Bansal demanded action against the councilors of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) who were involved in raising threatening slogans like 'Sar Tan Se Juda'.

Vinod Bansal said, "An action under National Security Act should be taken against Rashid Khan and Jafar Khan, once the councilor of AIMIM while other is a secretary in Congress, for making inflammatory statements. They challenged the whole community and threatened to 'shed rivers of blood but no one uttered a single word against it.

If only condemning, a mistake can be rectified, then T Raja's statement should have been condemned, why did he got arrested? If he got arrested, ahead of that the whole 'Sar Tan Se Juda' gang should have been booked under NSA. Those who talk of 'Sar Tan Se Juda', can't be Indians and they should not have any stake in Indian democracy," he added

Making an appeal to the central government, the VHP spokesperson said, "Whomsoever and wherever slogans such as 'Sar Tan Se Juda' have been raised, such people should immediately need 'Watan Se Juda' (thrown out of the country)." Bansal also appeals to have a discussion over the wrongful statement made against the prophet so that good thing will emerge and also bring peace.

Earlier, the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh should be sent to police custody and his voice sample should be collected and sent to FSL [Forensic Science Laboratory] so that a legally strong case is made against him. “This should be the last time that he speaks nonsense like this," AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had said.