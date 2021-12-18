New Delhi : Vishwa Hindu Parishad has planned a nationwide campaign against illegal conversion. On Saturday Working President, of VHP Alok Kumar sharing information about the campaign told that from December 20 to December 31, Dharma Raksha Abhiyan would be run across the country.

Earlier on Friday, VHP has demanded an anti-conversion law on the lines of the draft bill in Karnataka and similar demands in states like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Describing illegal conversion as a serious problem, Alok Kumar said that most of the socio-religious organizations were engaged in social work and providing aid to needy ones during the pandemic. At that time also, some of the clerics and priests were aggressively involved in the conversion and targeting people living in backward and rural areas of the country, forest dwellers and tribals.

VHP has demanded the government to stop privileges given to Scheduled Tribes, if they convert their religion because taking advantage of it, missionaries convince them to convert their religion. If anyone from the SC converts his religion, then the benefit of the reservation should not be given to him.

Alok Kumar claimed that he has sufficient information about the conversions taking place in all parts of the country and in most of the cases it's been done by telling lies, luring them with benefits sometimes forcefully or by cheating them.

During the Dharma Raksha Abhiyan, VHP workers will work to expose the conspiracy related to conversion, under which they will make people aware through public meetings, social media and distributing literature.

The VHP has also met 327 MPs from different political parties this year and discussed topics related to nationalism and Hindutva. Even during this discussion, the VHP delegation raised the issue of conversion in front of the MPs and expressed their views on the same.

It may be mentioned here anti-conversion laws have come into effect in BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.



