New Delhi: All cases of recent Jihadi violence and beheadings, including the slaying of Praveen Nettaru in the South Kannada district in Karnataka, should be tried in fast-track courts to ensure speedy justice for the victims' families and the Hindu society, said the Secretary General of Vishva Hindu Parishad, Milind Parande, on Thursday. He also said that the Central and the State governments should immediately consider setting up fast-track courts.

"If the Jihadi mindset continues to commit such sadism, viciousness and assassinations, then there will be express fury in the Hindu society and there will naturally be an extreme reaction. If this happens, then the Hindu society will not be responsible for it," he said. He reiterated that our youth wing Bajrang Dal has issued helpline numbers at the state levels. "If anyone receives a threat of violence, then immediately he/she should register an F.I.R. with the local police and may contact the said helpline numbers for legal and all related necessary assistance," he added.

Also read: Save minorities from religious discrimination amid coronavirus crisis: Milind Parande

The VHP has always stood and will stand by Hindu society. Parande said that the Muslim community will now have to decide which leadership it accepts, that of Madani's and Owaisis or that of Kalams and Ashfaq Ullahs! The Muslim community will have to dismiss and eject the extremist and terrorist mindset from its social order and show it the door, otherwise, the self-contradiction of their words and actions may remain.

Organizations like the Jamaat-e-Islami follow a double standard. On one hand, they stand in support of those Jihadi gangs who practise “Sar Tann Se Judaa” (beheading) and also blow up bombs, and, on the other side, they pretend to offer refreshments to Kanwariyas. Parande also said that materials that promote, incite and inflame Jihadi violence are being circulated and spread through the Internet.

"There should be a complete ban on all such materials being distributed through the Internet," said Parande and added, "a conspiracy to build a terror corridor from Nepal to Delhi has come to the fore. In such a situation, the central government should make every effort to entirely neutralise it.