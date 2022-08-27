Haridwar (Uttar Pradesh): VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi said, "I was surprised that Raja Singh has been taken into custody and those who are spitting venom or making inflammatory speeches are backed to carry on the tirade against the majority community. Some people are making efforts so that such people can get out of jail. So, injustice is being meted out to Hindus." Talking about AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and comedian Munawwar Farooqui, Sadhvi Prachi said, "Raja Singh was arrested and what about Owaisi and Farooqui, when they will be arrested? Owaisi is spitting venom every day. When he will be arrested?"

Meanwhile, the Old City in Hyderabad saw another round of protests on Wednesday night demanding action against the suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh over his derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad. With heavy police deployment in areas of Mir Chowk, Charminar and Goshamahal, police personnel resorted to lathi-charge at some places to maintain law and order. Barricades were put up around the Charminar on Thursday morning as a precautionary measure.