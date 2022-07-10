New Delhi: Condemning the attack on two Hindus over supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her alleged controversial statement on Prophet Muhammad in a debate, Vishwa Hindu Parishad working president Alok Kumar on Saturday said that Samvidhan Sankalp Yatra was organised to empathise with the killings of Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan and Umesh Kolhe in Maharashtra to protect the unity, integrity and brotherhood of India.

Addressing the media, the VHP president Alok Kumar during the ‘Samvidhan Sankalp Yatra’ at Jantar Mantar on Saturday said, “This country will not run on principles of Sharia, but based on the Constitution." After years of struggle, the temple is being constructed in Ayodhya. Within the next 10-15 years people here would get to worship in the temples of ‘Kashi’ and ‘Mathura’ for a lifetime."

The judge should have allowed the process of investigation to be completed before giving a statement on Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. FIRs should be investigated thoroughly by the police. Target killings of Hindus are condemned. “Some anti-national, Jihadi forces are trying to disturb the peace and communal harmony of the country. But, they will not succeed. I want to tell all individuals and organisations with Islamic mindsets and some countries that India will run based on the Constitution and not the Sharia,” Kumar added.

"The attacks on Hindus in different parts of the country are not right. There is no need for the Hindus to be afraid in any way, no one can divide them. The murders of Kanhaiyalal and Umesh took place due to the negligence of the State governments. If the government had provided security to Kanhaiya Lal on time, he would have been among all of us today. The State government should investigate and execute the culprits of this incident within a week."

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has also announced a helpline number to assist the Hindu community in fighting against anti-national miscreants. In the wake of the recent killings of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal and Umesh Khole from Amravati to tackle the Jihadist forces, a helpline number was announced to help the Hindu community. In the march, slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' were raised and at the end of the march, Hanuman Chalisa was recited at Jantar Mantar.