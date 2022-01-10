Varanasi: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has taken action in the case of pasting controversial posters on the Ganga Ghats of Kashi. The Parishad has expelled 2 members of the organization who were indulged in the issue. This has been confirmed by the minister of the province, Anand Singh.

Earlier, a controversial poster under the banner of VHP and Bajrang Dal was pasted on the major ghats on the banks of Ganga. The poster mentions the ban on the entry of non-Hindus on the Ganga Ghats.

Meanwhile, the people of the city protested against these posters thus the VHP Metropolitan Minister Rajan Gupta and Bajrang Dal Metropolitan Convenor Nikhil Tripathi 'Rudra' were arrested by the Commissionerate Police for disturbing the peace.

After the action of the police, the VHP dismisses two members of the organization who put up the controversial poster.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad's provincial minister Anand Singh told that putting up the controversial poster was a personal matter of the people. The organization had not given any order in this regard. This act comes under the category of indiscipline thus the organization has thrown out 2 members who have put up the poster.