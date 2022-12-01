New Delhi: Two days after the Union government told the Supreme Court that the right to freedom of religion does not include a fundamental right to convert other people to a particular religion. On Thursday, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) urged the Narendra Modi government to bring in a stringent law to curb the menace of "Love Jihad" and alleged that the hard-core 'Maulanas' and 'Tukde Tukde Gang' were offering their support to this 'criminal' mindset.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Dr Surendra Jain said that hundreds of such cases go unreported and stressed that the "VHP has prepared a list of such cases of "Love Jihad" whose tally touchee the mark of 400 in the past 10 years." The brutal murder of Shradha Walker in Delhi by his live-in partner Aaftab has triggered the debate of introducing a more stringent 'Anti-Conversion' bill and the VHP raising the issue said, "When this case was reported, people initially thought that the case revolves around a person, who is a 'psychopath', but this is not the reality. There are thousands of similar cases, which go unreported."

Jain attacked the "hard-core" Maulanas and the "liberal gang for their unsolicited support to this mindset" and added, "Jihad, which took the lives of millions of innocent civilians, destroyed the civilizations and now this "Love Jihad" has become the new asset of Jihadist mindset." It is noteworthy that several BJP-ruled states such as Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have already introduced an 'anti-conversion' bill, which is being viewed with scepticism by the opposition, academicians and activists, who allege the saffron party for creating an atmosphere of polarization and religious divide.

VHP in its address noted that in the states where this bill has been introduced, such cases are coming into the light but added that "the majority of the states till yet hasn't thought of bringing such a law and this is the reason that in those states such "Love Jihad" case goes unreported."

Dr Jain further said that looking at the present situation when our girls are being fraudulently manipulated, "We've decided to inform our youth and the Bajrang Dal would take out a 'Shaurya Yatra' in every block in Delhi from December 1 to 10, which would alert our youth so that they could stop their daughters or sisters falling into the trap of Jihadist mindset." "We'll also carry out a 'Dharma Raksha Abhiyan' from December 21 to 31," added Jain.