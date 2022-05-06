Hyderabad (Telangana): Vishwa Hindu Parishad has condemned the murder of a Hindu youth by his wife's family here and warned of serious consequences if such incidents are not stopped. A Hindu man named Billapuram Nagaraju(25) was stabbed to death in the late evening on May 4 by his wife's brother and four others belonging to the Muslim community in the Saroornagar area.

According to reports, Nagaraju had tied the knot with Sultana in January this year and the couple were in a relationship since their college days. Reacting to the incident, VHP national spokesperson Vijay Shankar Tiwari said that such incidents must be stopped at the earliest or they will have consequences.

"Nagaraju was murdered just because he married a Muslim girl whose name is Sultana. This is not the first time that such heinous murder has happened, we have examples from Delhi where Rahul from Adarsh Nagar and Ankit Saxena from West Delhi were murdered because they were in a love relationship with a Muslim girl. Ankita Tomar of Faridabad was murdered because she denied to convert and accept the proposal of a Muslim boy. All this is happening where Hindus are in majority. This is very unfortunate," he added.

The VHP leader also slammed the advocates of secularism for not raising their voices against such incidents. "Time and again it is said that Muslims are scared in this country. Those who take out candle marches and those who belong to the 'Khan Market Gang' talk about the constitution of this country but they fall silent when a Hindu is murdered. These efforts to instigate the Hindu community must stop," said the VHP spokesperson.

According to the latest updates, some suspects who belong to the girl's family have been taken into custody by local police and are being questioned. Further investigation is going on but the situation in the area is said to be tense after the family of the deceased protested demanding justice. The incident of murder was captured on CCTV camera where the assailants riding on a bike can be seen attacking the youth. The video footage has gone viral on social media and police are trying to identify the absconding assailants on the basis of that footage.