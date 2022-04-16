New Delhi: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Saturday demanded the imposition of NSA on those involved in attacking religious processions during Ram Navmi celebrations last week. VHP Joint General Secretary Dr. Surendra Jain addressing the media here today said that it is a matter of great concern that Hindu religious events are being targeted by Jihadi elements.

“Hindu religious processions and events have been attacked at more than 20 places including the JNU last week. Stones, Petrol bombs, and even acid bottles were thrown from the rooftop of houses. The attackers were brandishing weapons and they also tried to molest women and attacked policemen. VHP considers these incidents as terrorist attacks and thus we demand that those involved be booked under the National Security Act,” said Dr. Surendra Jain.

Referring to the video statement released by Al Zawahiri, the VHP Joint General Secretary, alleged that it was an international conspiracy, and organizations like PFI are also involved in it. The involvement of anti-India elements and toolkit have been used in the attacks against Hindus. “The truth has come to light that more than 87% of help to these Jihadi elements comes from outside India. The Muslim community is being instigated through several social media posts. They want to create an environment of civil war in India,” said the VHP leader.

During the Ram Navami celebrations, incidents of clashes were reported from states like Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, and Gujarat. An incident of a clash between two student groups was also reported from the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University after the hostel mess served nonvegetarian food on the occasion of Ram Navami.

The RSS affiliate students group ABVP alleged that they were barred from performing Yagna on Ram Navami and when they protested against serving non-vegetarian food in the hostel mess, a group of students from the Left affiliate students union attacked them. Several FIRs were registered against those involved in the attacks in the states as well as in the National Capital after the JNU incident. While condemning the violence during the holy month of Ramadan and the Ram Navami celebrations, the Left party (CPI(M)) had alleged that people from minorities were targeted during the violent incidents, the VHP today countered the allegations by calling it an international level conspiracy against the Hindus.

“VHP appeals to all the governments and political parties of the country to understand and appreciate the subordinate importance of their political interest vis-a-vis the national interest. Accept your responsibility and take the country on the path of sustainable development,” said Surendra Jain. The VHP also praised the action being taken by state governments against the attackers and warned the opposition political parties which are standing with those who were allegedly involved in the attacks.

