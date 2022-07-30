Faridkot: Disappointed by the behaviour of Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jodamajra during his visit to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College of Baba Farid Medical University on Friday, the varsity Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid Medical University Dr Raj Bahadur has resigned from his post. It is learnt that Bahadur sent his resignation letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday. In the letter, Bahadur said that this is the "first time in his life that he has witnessed such behaviour".

Health Minister Chetan Singh Jaudamajra on Friday during his visit to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College reprimanded the hospital administration and the Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences over the dirty and unhygienic beds inside the wards. The angry minister also asked the Vice-Chancellor to lie down on a dirty bed. The video of the Vice-Chancellor lying down is going viral on social media.

It is said that the officials of the hospital had spread white sheets on the dirty beds, the information of which was already received by the minister. Expressing disappointment over the arrangements of the hospital, the Health Minister questioned the performance of the Vice-Chancellor. The minister said that it was a skin disease ward and "you know how much cleanliness is required in skin diseases". The V-C cited a lack of funds for the below-par hygiene.