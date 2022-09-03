Hathras: Former minister and BJP leader Ramveer Upadhyay died late at night on Friday in Agra after battling cancer. He was 64. Upadhyay, who was battling cancer for a long time, was taken to Rainbow Hospital in Agra after his condition deteriorated late in the night from his residence in Agra. The doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead.

The body was scheduled to reach Hathras from Agra at 12 noon today for the last glimpse of family and friends before cremation at his ancestral village Bamauli village of Chandpa police station area at 4 pm. Upadhyay was a cabinet minister in Mayawati's government. Later, he joined BJP. He was an MLA from various assembly seats of Hathras for about 25 years and was counted among the tall leaders.

His wife Seema Upadhyay is the president of the district panchayat Hathras. He is also survived by a son and two daughters. Ramveer Upadhyay's brother Rameshwar is the block chief. Another brother of his, Mukul Upadhyay, is a former MLA. CM Yogi Adityanath and other political leaders besides civil society and traders paid tribute to Ramveer Upadhyay by expressing deep condolences on his death.

UP BJP Chief Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh also tweeted a condolence post and prayed to God for peace to the departed soul and strength to the family and supporters to bear the loss. Local traders of Mursan town shut their shops as a mark of respect to the deceased leader. Sabir Hussain Siddiqui, General Secretary of Mursan Vyapar Mandal, said they can never make up for this loss.

Upadhyay has been MLA from all the three-Hathras, Sadabad, and Sikandra seats- of the Hathras district. He has been an MLA for 5 consecutive times. In the year 2019, BSP supremo Mayawati suspended him from the party, after which he resigned from the BSP on 14 January 2022 and on 15 January joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Ramveer Upadhyay, making his debut in active politics, tried to contest the elections with a ticket from the Bharatiya Janata Party in the year 1993, which he lost. Since then, he remained with the Bahujan Samaj Party for almost 25 years. In the year 2019, BSP suspended him from the party accusing him of indiscipline.