Hyderabad: The last rites of veteran Tollywood superstar Krishna, who passed away on Tuesday, will be performed at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills with full state honours at 12.30 pm on Wednesday. The funeral procession will start from Padmalaya Studios and culminate at Mahaprasthanam.

Telangana Chief Minister KCR said that it is very sad that Krishna, a well-known actor in the Telugu film industry, is no longer with us. He said that he personally lost a good friend. KCR spoke to the media after paying respects to Krishna at Nanakramguda and visiting the family members.

"I visited Krishna's house many times as a guest. He was a straightforward person. He served the country as a Member of Parliament. He made a patriotic film like Alluri Sitaramaraju'. In recognition of Krishna's services, we have decided that he will be cremated with state honours. May God give his family members the courage to bear their grief," said KCR.

Also read: Telugu Superstar Ghattamaneni Krishna passes away;PM Modi mourns death

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will pay homage to legendary actor Superstar Krishna at 11 am on Wednesday. Later, he will pay a visit to Krishna's residence and console Mahesh Babu and his family members.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu paid tributes to Krishna. Later, he visited Mahesh Babu and expressed his deepest condolences to his family members. He is the only actor who has a large fan base in Telugu states. He also did daring and dashing movies. It is unfortunate that three persons in Mahesh Babu's family died this year. May God give courage to their family," Chandrababu said.

Telangana IT Minister KTR paid tributes to Krishna. Later, he visited Mahesh Babu's family members and enquired about funeral arrangements. Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to actor Krishna. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Krishna starrer 'Alluri Sitaramaraju' is a great film and his performance in it is amazing. My deepest condolences to his family members."

Also read: Tollywood: Mahesh Babu's father, Superstar Krishna, passes away

Actor Mohan Babu got emotional after seeing legendary actor Krishna's body. Krishna's brother Adiseshagiri Rao tried to console him, but Mohan Babu could not stop his tears. Later, he consoled Mahesh Babu. It may be recalled that Mohan Babu acted as the antagonist in many films starring Krishna.

Renowned producer Daggubati Sureshbabu said that Krishna is a man without any impurities. He is said to be a person, who favoured the producer. Tollywood stars Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh paid tributes to legendary actor Krishna. On reaching Nanakranguda, both of them placed wreaths on the mortal remains of Krishna. Junior NTR, Kalyan Ram, Naga Chaitanya and music director MM Keeravani paid tributes to legendary actor Krishna, who passed away while undergoing treatment. They consoled Mahesh Babu, who was deeply saddened by Krishna's death.