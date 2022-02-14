Chennai: On Sunday, February 13, veteran Tamil Nadu photojournalist T Kumar died by hanging himself in the office. He was working for a news agency and he was found hanging in the office late on Sunday night, said organization sources.

Sources in the news agency said he was facing financial troubles and a backlog of salaries.

A colleague found Kumar hanging from a ceiling hook in the agency's office. Upon receiving the news, police personnel arrived and they rushed the photographer’s body to the Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Following an autopsy, the body was handed over to his family on Monday. Kumar was 56-years-old and he is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter.

A photojournalist with over 30 years of experience, he rose through the ranks of the news agency to become its state bureau chief. He joined the news agency in 1986, and he was the first photographer to become state head of the agency in Tamil Nadu.