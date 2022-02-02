Mumbai: Veteran Hindi and Marathi film actor Ramesh Deo died of a heart attack on Wednesday in Mumbai at the age of 93. He passed away at 8.30 pm in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai.

Deo worked in many Hindi and Marathi films. The actor is survived by his wife, actor Seema Deo, and sons Ajinkya and Abhinay Deo.

Deo, born in Maharashtra's Amaravati on January 30, 1926, celebrated his 93rd birthday three days ago. He acted in more than 190 Marathi films and more than 285 Hindi films. Renowned for his roles in both Hindi and Marathi movies, He was admired for his acting skills and mannerisms in the Marathi film industry.

In Bollywood, he was well-known for his role as the doctor in 'Anand' (1971), starring Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan. He also performed in Gulzar's 'Mere Apne' (1971).

Some of his recent films included 'Jolly LLB (2013) and Sunny Dewal's 'Ghayal Once Again' (2016). Apart from acting, he has also produced many well-critiqued films, including Sarja.

Deo worked in more than 350 films, produced over a dozen of them, and directed several others.

With agency inputs