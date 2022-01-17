Kolhapur: Veteran leader of Peasants & Workers Party (PWP), an ex-cabinet minister, and a four-time legislator, Prof Narayan Dnyandeo Patil passed away following a brief illness, party leaders said here on Monday. He was 93-year-old.

He had been in critical condition for the last three days and was undergoing treatment for the coronavirus at a private hospital here. This was the second time he had contracted the virus but had defeated it in the past once even at his old age.

N.D. Patil is hailed as a militant leader, who had devoted his life and political career to the cause of the peasants and the toiling masses. His most recent initiative was agitation in Kolhapur over electricity bills which he actively led despite being unable to walk because of a leg injury at his age. Although he could not walk, he came to the protest site and helped the people to understand the importance of the cause that they were fighting for.

Meanwhile, by establishing Rayat Shikshan Sanstha, Prof. N. D. Patil fulfilled the dream of Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil and facilitated education for the children from common households. He has helped people from backward classes to realize the importance of education and promote their upliftment by providing them with the necessary resources.

Across his career as a successful politician, he has received a number of awards for his social work for the farmers as well as the people from the backward class. Some of the important awards that he has received include the Bhai Madhavrao Bagal Award 1994, National Seed Corporation (Chairman) Government of India - 1998-2000, and the Shahu Jeevan Gaurav Award, among others.

He was elected to the Legislative Council for 18 years from 1960 to 66, 1970 to 76, and 1976 to 82. Of these, between 1978 to 1980, he also served as the co-operation minister.

Also read: Kolhapur North MLA Chandrakant Jadhav passes away in Hyderabad