New Delhi : Former union minister Sharad yadav has passed away at the age of 75 in Gurugram on Thursday. He was 75. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son. A statement from the Fortis Memorial Research Institute said Yadav was brought to the emergency ward in an unconscious and unresponsive state.

"On examination, he did not have any pulse or recordable blood pressure. He underwent CPR as per ACLS protocols. Despite best efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 10.19 pm," PTI reported quoting the statement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over Yadav's demise.

"Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia's ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the PM tweeted.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also expressed grief on Yadav's demise. "I am saddened by the news of the untimely demise of Mandal Messiah...great socialist leader and my guardian respected Sharad Yadav ji. I am speechless," he tweeted in Hindi. The RJD leader said he had a conversation with his family members."In this hour of grief, the entire Samajwadi fraternity is with his family members," he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday condoled the demise of socialist leader and former Union minister Sharad Yadav and said he strengthened the politics of quality. The Congress said Yadav's demise is an irreparable loss to Indian politics.

"Am saddened by the demise of Sharad Yadav , former president of JDU and senior leader of the socialist stream of the country. Serving the country as a former Union minister and an outstanding Parliamentarian for decades, he strengthened the politics of equality," Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress chief also sent his deepest condolences to his family and friends.The Congress also tweeted about Yadav's demise and expressed condolences to his family. "The demise of former JDU president, former Union minister and senior socialist leader Sharad Yadav is an irreparable loss to Indian politics," the party said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described Yadav as a stalwart politician. She said he was an immensely respected colleague. I bear a heavy heart upon hearing about Shri Sharad Yadav's demise. A stalwart politician and an immensely respected colleague, his legacy shall live on, tweeted the TMC chief. I pray that his family and followers find solace and strength in this hour of grief, she added.