Bengaluru: Veteran Kannada actor, producer and director S Shivaram (83) died at a private hospital here on Saturday.

"My father Shivaram is no more with us. Doctors at Prashant Hospital had done their best to help him recover but unfortunately, destiny had its plan. We have to accept it," his son S Lakshmish told reporters outside the hospital.

Shivaram was admitted to the hospital in Bengaluru on December 2 following a head injury after he fell down due to dizziness while performing pooja at his house.

He was born in a middle-class Hindu Brahmin family in Choodasandra village in Madras Presidency, bordering the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu states, on 28 January 1938.

In his career spanning over six decades, he had starred in several films playing hero, comedian, character artiste. Shivaram's first appearance as an actor on the silver screen was in 'Beratha Jeeva' in 1965. He has appeared in around 90 movies including 'Shubhamangala', 'Nagarahavu', 'Geetha', 'Apathamitra'.

He teamed up with his elder brother, S Ramanathan and produced several films under the banner 'Rashi Brothers' apart from directing 'Hrudaya Sangama' in 1972. They produced a few Bollywood films as well including the 1985 movie 'Geraftaar' which is known to be the only Indian movie to star three stalwarts - Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan and Rajinikanth.

Shivaram had won 'Padmabhushan Dr B Saroja Devi National Award' in 2013 and 'Dr Rajkumar Lifetime Achievement Award' instituted by the Karnataka Government for the year 2010 -11.