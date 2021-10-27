Jaipur (Rajasthan): Veteran Gandhian ideologue Dr SN Subbarao passed away on Wednesday morning. He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday following a heart attack.

He breathed his last at around 7 am on Wednesday. He was 93 years old. Subbarao was admitted to Sawaiman Singh Hospital a few days ago. His health deteriorated last night.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also reached the hospital and enquired about his health.

The Gandhian leader, famous for his Shramdan, had a lot of attachment to Rajasthan. Subbarao had come to Rajasthan for treatment only at the behest of Gehlot. Since then he had been living here. Considered a source of inspiration for the youth, this Gandhian thinker was originally from Karnataka.

He was the founder of the Chambal Shanti mission and inspired several bandits to lay down their arms.

Subbarao was born on February 7 1929 in Bangalore, Karnataka and was inspired by the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi while studying in school. He joined the freedom movement on August 9, 1942, at the age of 13. On being arrested by the British police, he wrote 'QUIT INDIA' on the wall. Since then Subba Rao became active in the freedom struggle.

He had also participated in events of Student Congress and Rashtra Seva Dal during his student life.

Subbarao was also honoured with the Padma Shri award.