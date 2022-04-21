Chennai: Veteran actor and director have landed in a soup when he said that those who flay Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are born prematurely. He made this remark while speaking at a book release function in Chennai on Wednesday. The book 'Prime Minister's Public Welfare Scheme New India' release programme was organised at the BJP headquarters Kamalalaya in Thiyagarayanagar of Chennai. Tamil Nadu BJP leader Annamalai, film director Bhagyaraj, retired IAS officer Selvaraj and actor Shivaji Ganesan's son producer Ram Kumar were present at the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, director Bhagyaraj said, "When I went to Bengaluru, the people there heaped praises on Annamalai IPS. They said that the right person has been appointed as the Tamil Nadu BJP leader." He went on to say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "critics should think of themselves as born prematurely. Because they do not speak well and do not listen to what others say." Singing paeans to the Prime Minister he said he is launching and implementing schemes that are benefitting the people. Therefore, he is in the minds of the people. "Our country needs Prime Minister like Modi as he is effectively tackling the difficult situations"

Read: TN BJP members celebrate PM s birthday; offer 70 kg laddu, distribute welfare aid