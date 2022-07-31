Kolkata: Famous Bengali singer Nirmala Mishra (81) passed away at her residence in southern Kolkata’s Chetla area in the wee hours of Sunday after suffering a massive heart attack, family sources said.

A recipient of the Sangeet Sudhakar Balakrushna Das Award conferred upon her for her lifetime contribution to Odia music, the singer had long been battling age-related ailments. According to Mishra's family members, she suffered a massive heart attack around 12.05 am and was taken to the nearest nursing home, where she was declared dead. “Her body will be kept at the hospital tonight,” the family sources said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed grief over the demise of Mishra. The singer's body will be taken to Rabindra Sadan around 11 am for her fans and admirers to pay their last respect, family sources said. Mishra was one of the most respected and admired playback singers. She sang many songs for Odia and Bengali films. She sang an array of popular Bengali songs like ‘Eamon Ekta Jhinuk’, ‘Bolo to arshi’, ‘Kagojer phul bole’, ‘Eai banglar mati tea’ and ‘Ami to Tomar ', ‘Tumi Akash eakhun jodi’ and ‘Ami hariye felechi ganer sathire’.

She was born in 1938 in Majilpur -- West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district -- as the daughter of Pandit Mohinimohana Mishra and Bhabani Devi on the eve of Durga Saptami. Later for her father's job, her family settled down in Chetla of Kolkata. There was a musical environment in her family. Father Pandit Mohinimohan Mishra and elder brother Murarimohan Mishra, both were famous singers.

Her family title was Bandopadhyay (Banarjee). Later her family was awarded the title of 'Mishra'. Her father was also awarded the titles of 'Pandit', 'Sangitratna', and 'Sangitnayak' on behalf of 'Kashi Sangit Samaj'