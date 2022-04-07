Hyderabad: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that India has been 'very open' about its relations with Russia, noting at the same time that this connection should be tinted with 'political colouring'. The ministry further said that it was exploring alternative modes of payment in order to continue transactions with Russia.

"We have been very open about our relations with Russia. Political colouring should not be attributed to our actions", MEA said. "There are discussions underway to see what kind of payment mechanism can work in the current circumstances", it further stated. The ministry further informed that it was aiming to further stabilize "established economic relations in current circumstances", it said.

With agency inputs