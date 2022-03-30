New Delhi: The usual scene of somber and often vitriolic debates in Rajya Sabha momentarily gave way to some light moments on Wednesday. A witty reply by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to BJP MP Roopa Ganguly's question brought smiles to the faces of other members.

When Ganguly asked if safety measures in new cars can be fitted in old cars, Gadkari quipped that once a hero or a heroine starts playing character roles, it becomes very difficult for them to get lead roles again. "It is very difficult. Once a heroine has been a character actor, it is very difficult to recast a character actor back as a heroine. It's the same for a hero. Once a hero is cast in a character role, then one does not get back the hero's role," said Gadkari as other members burst out in laughter.

However, soon after making the comment, the suave Minister, apparently thinking of the sensibilities of Ganguly, whose career graph in acting skyrocketed after her role as Draupadi in the epic serial Mahabharat, said that his comment was not meant against any individual. "Actually, my comment was not against anybody. Take it lightly," said Gadkari. "It is very difficult...These are the rules and regulations only for new vehicles. For old vehicles, it is very difficult mechanically to make them competent," he added.