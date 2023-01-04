Scuffle broke out between security guards and vendors near central Delhi's India Gate

New Delhi: In a heart-rending incident, some vendors were dragged by security guards near central Delhi's India Gate for not allowing them to sell eatables in the high-security area, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday at Children Park on Shahjahan Road.

A clash broke out between private security guards and vendors as they were not allowed to sell eatables in the area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said. The India Gate stretch is a no-vending zone, police said.

When the guards asked them to vacate the India Gate stretch, some vendors got angry over this issue. At around 3.30 pm, when the NDMC truck was trying to load their materials, some of the vendors started pelting construction materials and sticks on the guards, the DCP said. Five guards sustained injuries in the scuffle, he said.

A case under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and an investigation was taken up, Tayal said. The videos of the clash are also making rounds on social media.