Lucknow: In Etah's Jiathra town, a man selling clothes on a cart has been provided security by the court after he filed a case against local politicians for allegedly taking him hostage.

The vendor, Rameshwar Dayal had filed a case against Samajwadi Party leader and former Aliganj MLA Rameshwar Singh Yadav and his brother Jugendra Singh Yadav for allegedly making casteist remarks and taking him hostage in pursuit of land after which he was summoned on behalf of the High Court on July 16. The High Court ordered police security for the vendor.

The Court had expressed surprise upon seeing that the victim had arrived in the courtroom without any protection and ordered the police to provide security to him. The policemen responsible for his protection arrived at his shop the next day. Dayal's financial condition is quite poor, so he sells clothes on a cart to feed his family. When the two armed policemen approached him on July 17, Dayal mistook them as customers.