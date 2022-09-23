Coimbatore: The incident comes in the backdrop of the arrest of Popular Front of India (PFI) functionaries in Coimbatore by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths and also hurling of petrol bombs at the BJP office and a textile showroom here on Thursday night.

The police said miscreants hurled a plastic cover filled with diesel on the car parked outside the house of a BJP functionary at Kumaran Nagar in Pollachi, about 35 kms from here, around 3 am today and attempted to set it on fire.

As they failed to lit the fire, the miscreants damaged the wind- shield and side glasses of the car. The BJP functionary, who came out after hearing the noise, noticed two persons fleeing the scene on a motorcycle, police said. Similary, a car belonging to anothor BJP member was also damaged by the miscreants in the same area. Two autorickshaws belonging to Hindu Munnani members, who parked the vehicles in front of their houses were also damaged by the miscreants in Pollachi, police said.

Police have registered cases and investigations are on. (PTI)