Gorakhpur (UP): A vegetable seller's body was found in bushes in Shivpur Shahbaz Ganj in Gulriha area here on Wednesday, police said. Ravi Gupta, 27, a resident of Sikanderpur in Ayodhya lived in a rented house in the area and used to sell vegetables, they said. He was unmarried and had three brothers and two sisters.

His family members told police that they had spoken to him on the phone on Saturday evening and he had told them that he was going to the market to buy vegetables. When they tried calling him again at 9 pm, they found his phone switched off and this made them rush to Gorakhpur.

Gupta's family said he had no enmity with anyone, police said. His body has been sent for a post mortem and the cause of his death will be clear only after the report, said Additional SP, North, Manoj Kumar Awasthi, adding the matter is being probed. (PTI)