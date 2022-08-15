Shivamogga (Karnataka): A 20-year-old man was stabbed by some assailants after the flex of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar was removed in Shivamogga's Ameer Ahmed circle on Monday. At least ten persons have been arrested so far in the case.

The incident took place in Gandhi Bazar of the city. The young man who was stabbed with a knife in Gandhi Bazar was identified as Prem Singh. The victim was admitted to Mcgann Hospital in Shivamogga. Section 144 has been imposed across Shivamogga city till August 18 as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, a flex banner erected at the Surathkal junction in Mangaluru naming the circle after Savarkar was removed after Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers raised objections to it. SDPI's Surathkal unit expressed their objection to the banner and brought it to the notice of the police. The corporation removed the banner on Sunday evening after corporation commissioner Akshay Sridhar issued the orders for the same.

Mangaluru city corporation had earlier approved a proposal to name the circle after Savarkar on a request from Mangaluru North BJP MLA Y Bharath Shetty. The civic body is awaiting the government's permission to officially name the circle. Sridhar said the corporation council had approved the proposal to name the circle after Savarkar. As the government is yet to officially grant permission, the flex banner was removed in view of the complaints.

A local leader of SDPI said the issue was brought to the notice of the police as Surathkal is a communally sensitive area. He also said the SDPI is against the naming of the circle after Savarkar.