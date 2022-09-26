Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday claimed that he had gone "overboard" to get the Vedanta-Foxconn project to the state and made a better offer than neighbouring Gujarat. Speaking to reporters here, Fadnavis said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was spreading lies that the Eknath Shinde government did not take efforts to keep the project in Maharashtra.

A political blame game began in Maharashtra after Vedanta-Foxconn signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government earlier this month for setting up a semi conductor unit at a cost of Rs 1.54 lakh crore. The previous MVA government is spreading lies. I had gone overboard and reached out to the companies and made a better offer than Gujarat, when I learned about their plan to shift to the neighbouring state, the deputy chief minister said.

A letter by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation's (MIDC) was made public, which stated that no MoU was signed between Vedanta-Foxconn and the state government. The letter also stated that a basic city-survey of the earmarked land for the multi-billion dollar semi-conductor plant was never undertaken.

Asked about the letter, Fadnavis said, The letter tells the truth about the inactions of the previous government. They have done nothing during their tenure. We will give them a stern response soon. I met officials of Vedanta-Foxconn twice when I learned about their plans to set up the plant in Gujarat. We took all the steps to keep the company here, he said. (PTI)