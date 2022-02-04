Mumbai: The Bombay HC granted relief to 82-year-old Telugu poet Varvara Rao, who was booked in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon case and is currently on medical bail. Varavara Rao's surrender deadline has been extended till February 28.

Varvara Rao, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, has filed a petition seeking an extension of medical bail granted by the Bombay High Court in February 2021. His petition was heard today. Earlier, the deadline to surrender to Varvara Rao was February 5. Mumbai High Court Justice S. S. Shinde and N. R. Borkar have extended the deadline.

Rao's bail application was opposed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The medical report did not mention that Rao was seriously ill. The NIA also demanded that his bail should not be extended.