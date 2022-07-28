Pilibhit: BJP MP Varun Gandhi has yet again attacked his own government over the issue of unemployment in the country. In a Twitter post on Thursday, Gandhi targeted the Modi government saying that in the last 8 years, 22 crore youth had applied for jobs in central departments, out of which only 7 lakh have secured employment.

“If there are about 1 crore sanctioned posts vacant in the country, then who is responsible for this situation?” he asked. Gandhi has been issuing statements against the government in recent months. On Tuesday, Gandhi left the party high command red-faced as he targeted the Modi government over pollution in the Ganga despite spending crores of rupees in the name of river cleanliness.

“Ganga is not just a river for us, but 'mother'. Mother Ganga is the basis of life, religion, and the existence of crores of countrymen. That's why a budget of 20,000 crores was made on Namami Gange and despite spending 11,000 crores, why is there pollution? Ganga is a life-giver, then why do fish die because of dirty water? Whose accountability?” Varun wrote on Twitter.

He also shared a video showing fish lying dead on the banks of the river littered with garbage.

