Kanpur: Film actor Varun Dhawan, was issued a traffic challan by Kanpur police after his pics of riding a bike without wearing a helmet went viral on social media. Varun is currently in Kanpur, shooting for his upcoming film Bawaal. The actor was seen riding a bullet without a helmet in the city and photos, and videos from the same went viral on social media.

After which some of the social media raised questions over Varun riding a bike without a helmet and demanded action by tagging the DCP traffic of Kanpur on Twitter. Later, Kanpur traffic police issued a challan to the name of the bike owner.

Varun Dhawan, in a blue shirt, paired with a black pair of pants, filmed bike riding scenes in the crowded Anand Bagh area of the city. However, it yet not clear whether pics that went viral were off during the film shoot or from a fun ride post-shooting.

Despite the heat, fans of the actor, stood at the location the whole day to catch a glimpse of the actor. He also responded to his fans with a wave and a sign of thumbs up.

