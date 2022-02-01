Varanasi: Some of the Varanasi women hailing from all walks of life expressed their disappointment over Budget 2022. Ankita Tripathi, a homemaker from Varanasi, while speaking to ETV Bharat, said, "There was no mention of controlling skyrocketing prices of essential commodities like rice, pulses and cooking gas. These are basic items for running the kitchen. Similarly, no statement was made on bringing down the prices of petrol and diesel."

Ankita Rai, a doctor by profession, said, "Our salaries should be enhanced. Hike in income help in mitigating other factors," she said. On other hand, Sangita Khurana, a businesswoman from Varanasi, said, "The government could have announced relief measures to the people, who are suffering from the Covid."

Manshi Priyadarshini, a student, said, "Rates of several items are spiralling. People are unable to buy them. They should be made affordable."