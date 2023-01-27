Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): A woman Congress leader hailing from Varanasi alleged that a group of 100 people led by a local BJP leader created a ruckus at her shelter home and assaulted her on January 25. The woman Congress leader, who runs an NGO, tweeted about the incident on her Twitter handle.

Her message became a topic of discussion. The Congress leader further alleged that during the attack her clothes were also torn by the miscreants. She went to the police station in her torn clothes to lodge a complaint.

Read: Sub-Inspector critical after being shot at in Varanasi

Sarnath station house officer (SHO) Dharmapal Singh said, "Both the groups clashed over some issues related to dogs. We registered an FIR in this connection and a probe into the matter was going on. The woman Congress leader was staying at Sarnath Colony in Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh alleged in her complaint to the police that a crowd of at least 100 people, including male and female, led by the BJP leader pelted stones at the shelter home."

"They were also demanding Rs 20 lakhs for running the NGO. But I refused to give them the said amount," the Congress leader alleged in the complaint. The victim also claimed that she was a spokesperson of the Congress party at the state level. She is residing in Delhi. Whereas she runs an NGO in Varanasi. She runs a shelter home for street dogs. Besides, she also provides education to the children of the locality.