Varanasi: A 50-second video of a man firing from a Heckler & Koch MP5 (submachine gun) has surfaced, in connection with the same, police have detained two men from Revari Talab area under ​​Bhelupur police station in Varanasi. The video is said to be from 2014 when the prime accused visited his friend who was deployed with National Security Guards (NSG) in Mumbai.

Now, police are questioning both the youths and trying to ascertain if they are having connections with criminals. Police said that after interrogation, a case will be registered against both and they will be produced before a court. One of the accused has been identified as Alam and associated with a work of saree painting.

Alam told police that he had gone to Surat with his friend Sikandar and from there they went to Mumbai, where a friend of him was a Captain in the Army and was attached to NSG on deputation. The captain was firing along with his colleagues in the firing range of the NSG camp.

Watching them, he (Alam) also expressed his desire to fire, after this he fired 5 rounds with an MP 5 gun. Meanwhile, his friend Sikander captured the act on his camera, but he doesn't know how this video became viral after so many years. Over the whole issue, Bhelupur police station in-charge Ramakant Dubey said that the investigation of the matter is going on and in relation to the Captain of the army, a letter will be sent to his senior officers for action.