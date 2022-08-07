Varanasi: Daksh Agarwal and Suraj, two students studying in class 8 of Aryan International School in Varanasi, have designed a special Smart Soldier Trekker watch for the army personnel. This innovative watch has the technology that can track a soldier trapped inside debris of snow or mud, thereby helping the troop to locate the missing or stranded soldiers. The advancement can be of great help in saving the lives of the soldiers who get killed during calamities.

Varanasi: School students manufacture tracking device for trapped soldiers

Describing the construction of the device, one of the students Daksh said that the device has two main parts -- a transmitter which can be used as a watch used by the soldiers and a receiver system which is a small mobile-like device that can be carried in a pocket. The two devices will be connected through radio signals. While the transmitter will keep a track of the soldiers wearing it, the rest of the team can monitor those whereabouts from the control room where the receiver can be used.

Daksh also clarified that there is an alarm installed in the receiver which will get activated once the trapped soldier comes into the radar of the radio signal that connects the two devices.

Another student Sooraj said that they have only prepared a model of the smart soldier watch. "Its range will be around 20 meters. It can be extended further. The battery backup of this smartwatch will last for 3 months. We have spent a total of two thousand rupees in making the model and it has taken about a week. Button, cell, 3 volts, radio, transmitter, receiver, switch, clock, red indicator, and a mini alarm are some of its chief parts," he said. The students have prepared this project in the Junior Kalam Startup Lab of their school.